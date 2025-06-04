BMT and McDermott to advance marine safety at Woodfibre LNG

BMT has been selected by McDermott International to deliver a state-of-the-art integrated marine monitoring system (IMMS) for the Woodfibre LNG facility in Squamish, British Columbia. Woodfibre LNG is poised to become the world’s first net-zero LNG export facility, utilising British Columbia’s renewable hydro-power and cutting-edge emission reduction technologies to set new industry benchmarks for environmental sustainability.

The Woodfibre LNG facility, located on the historical site of the former Woodfibre pulp mill, will produce 2.1 million tpy of LNG for international markets. Its innovative use of electric compressors, powered by renewable hydroelectricity, is expected to result in a carbon intensity of just 0.04 t of CO 2 -e/t of LNG – well below the regulatory benchmark of 0.16 t CO 2 -e/t LNG. Hard-to-abate emissions will be offset through nature-based carbon credits, ensuring net-zero emissions throughout both construction and operational phases.

Woodfibre LNG is being developed with the full participation and oversight of the S?wxwú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), who are both partners and regulators of the project, ensuring that the site is developed in alignment with indigenous cultural and environmental values.

BMT's IMMS will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient marine operations of the facility. The system, designed with reliability, safety, and user-friendliness in mind, will provide real-time monitoring across several key areas:

Meteorological monitoring: Wind speed and direction, air temperature and humidity, barometric pressure, and lightning detection.

Oceanographic monitoring: Current speed and direction, wave measurements, salinity, water temperature, and tidal elevations.

Operational data: Real-time docking aid system, hull stress monitoring, draft measurements, and void space monitoring.

The system is based on BMT's proven offshore design library, incorporating lessons learned from previous successful deployments worldwide. Its robust design ensures durability in marine environments and minimises maintenance requirements.

“Woodfibre LNG represents a new benchmark for sustainable energy infrastructure, and we’re proud to partner with BMT to enhance the project’s marine safety and environmental monitoring,” said Allen Ooi, Principal I&C Engineer, Low Carbon Solutions at McDermott International. “BMT’s proven technology and local expertise will be critical to ensuring reliable marine operations in one of Canada’s most unique coastal environments.”

“BMT is proud to support McDermott and the broader Woodfibre LNG team in delivering a truly pioneering project for North America’s energy future,” added Adam Kiecke, Programme Director at BMT. “Our integrated marine monitoring solution will help ensure safe, efficient marine operations while reinforcing the project’s bold commitment to net zero. As an organisation with strong roots in British Columbia and a proven track record in marine asset integrity, we’re especially excited to contribute our local knowledge and global expertise to a facility that’s setting new environmental benchmarks for the LNG sector.”

The deployment of BMT's IMMS aligns with Woodfibre LNG's overarching commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. By providing real-time environmental and operational data, the system will enhance the safety and efficiency of marine activities while supporting the project's stringent net-zero goals.

Construction of the Woodfibre LNG facility began in late 2023, with substantial completion expected by 2027. BMT looks forward to contributing to this landmark project, which sets a new standard for sustainable energy production and marine operations.