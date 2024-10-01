Honeywell completes acquisition of Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment business

Honeywell has announced the completion of its acquisition of Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment business for US$1.81 billion in an all-cash transaction. This further expands the comprehensive suite of top-tier solutions Honeywell offers its customers for managing their energy transformation journey.

Honeywell's full-service solution now provides customers a holistic offering that encompasses natural gas pre-treatment, state-of-the-art liquefaction and digital automation technologies unified under the Honeywell Forge and Experion platforms, as well as the addition of Air Products' coil-wound heat exchangers (CWHE) technology.

“The acquisition of Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment business strengthens Honeywell's energy transition portfolio and will enable our customers to manage their LNG assets with greater efficiency and reliability,” said Ken West, President and CEO of Honeywell's Energy and Sustainability Solutions (ESS) segment. “With the integration of the LNG business, we will be able to provide a greater level of energy transition management from beginning to end through a full spectrum of scalable solutions.”

This is the fourth acquisition Honeywell has closed in 2024 as part of its disciplined capital deployment strategy. The company is focused on high-return acquisitions that will drive future growth across its portfolio, which is aligned with the three compelling megatrends of automation, the future of aviation and energy transition. Most recently, Honeywell completed its acquisition of CAES in August 2024, which further enhances its defence technology solutions across land, sea, air and space.