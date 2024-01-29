Tokyo Gas establishes JV for LNG-to-Power project in Vietnam

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd has announced that it will jointly invest in Truong Tan Vietnam Group (TTVN), a Vietnamese company, and Kyuden Co., Ltd to established Thai Binh LNG Power Joint Stock Company (TBLP') with International (KIC') to evaluate the feasibility of the LNG-to-Power project in Thai Binh Province, Vietnam.

TBLP will develop, construct, and operate a floating LNG receiving terminal and a natural gas-fired power plant (power generation capacity: 1.5 million kW) in Tay Thuy District, Tay Binh Province, Vietnam, procure LNG, and sell electricity to Vietnam Electricity Corporation.

The companies will conduct a business feasibility evaluation of the LNG to Power project. In the business feasibility evaluation, they will conduct verification based on economic rationality and technical feasibility, select an EPC operator, and formulate an LNG procurement plan, with the aim of starting commercial operations by 2029.