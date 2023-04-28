Eni inaugurates Congo LNG project in the Republic of the Congo

The President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, and the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, has laid the foundation stone of Congo LNG, the country's first natural gas liquefaction project and one of Eni's core supply diversification initiatives. The project is expected to reach an overall LNG production capacity of 3 million tpy (approximately 4.5 billion m3/y) from 2025.

Congo LNG will exploit the huge gas resources of Marine XII, fulfilling the country’s power generation needs while also fuelling LNG exports, supplying new volumes of gas to international markets focusing on Europe.

The project, made though an accelerated development schedule and a zero-flaring approach, will see the installation of two floating LNG (FLNG) plants at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields – already in production – and at the fields yet to be developed. The first FLNG plant, currently under conversion and with a capacity of 0.6 million tpy, will begin production in 2023. The second FLNG plant – already under construction – will become operative in 2025, with a capacity of 2.4 million tpy.

Descalzi commented: “We celebrate the launch of one of Eni's main projects, made possible by the collaboration with the Republic of the Congo and destined to significantly contribute to both Italy and Europe’s energy security and industrial competitiveness. This outcome speaks to the importance of long-term collaboration with our African partners at a time when important strategic choices need to be made in regards to future diversification of supply routes and European energy mixes, in the direction of energy accessibility and availability and progressive decarbonisation.”