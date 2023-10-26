FLNG Hilli offloads 100th LNG cargo
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Golar LNG Limited has announced that FLNG Hilli Episeyo successfully offloaded its 100th LNG cargo on 14 October 2023. As the world’s first floating LNG (FLNG) conversion that also introduced Cameroon as the world’s 20th LNG exporting nation in 2018, Hilli has maintained market leading commercial uptime since her contract start-up. The 100th cargo was loaded on to MV Energy Integrity.
Golar CEO, Karl-Fredrik Staubo, commented: “The unrivalled track record of first-class operations for a pioneering vessel is a significant achievement, and a testimony to the near 5.5 years of close and constructive co-operation between Golar, Perenco, and the government of Cameroon. We see the proven capabilities of FLNG as increasingly valuable in today’s energy market, enabling monetisation of associated and stranded gas reserves, and catering to a world dependent on energy diversification for energy security. We look forward to maintaining this strong operational track record and collaborative partnership.”
