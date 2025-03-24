Golar LNG signs finance lease agreements for FLNG Gimi

Golar LNG Ltd has entered into finance lease agreements with a consortium of leading Chinese leasing companies for the refinancing of the existing FLNG Gimi debt facility. The sale leaseback facility will be approximately US$1.2 billion. The transaction is subject to closing conditions including documentation and third-party approvals. The facility is expected to close within 2Q25.

The contemplated sale and leaseback facility will have a tenor of 12 years and a 17-year amortisation profile, with quarterly repayment instalments throughout the lease period.

Upon closing and repayment of the existing debt facility, Gimi MS Corp. is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately US$530 million. This amount includes the release of existing interest rate swaps. Golar will benefit from 70% of these proceeds, equivalent to approximately US$371 million.