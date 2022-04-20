Saipem awarded maintenance services contract

Saipem has been awarded a contract by Coral FLNG S.A., Special Purpose Entity incorporated in Mozambique by Area 4 Partners (Eni as Delegated Operator, ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS, and ENH), for maintenance services of the floating facility Coral Sul floating LNG (FLNG) for LNG offshore Mozambique.

Coral Sul FLNG is an innovative and sustainable LNG floating facility constructed to produce natural gas from the Rovuma Basin, located approximately 250 km northeast of Pemba and 50 km from the Mozambique coast. It is the first FLNG facility operating in ultra-deep waters, connected to an underwater system at a depth of approximately 2000 m.

The contract is worth approximately US$150 million with a duration of approximately nine years, plus one optional year. The activities cover maintenance of the entire FLNG facility and onboard supervision, as well as the creation of an onshore logistical base.

The award of this new service contract confirms Saipem’s presence in the LNG segment, within the scope of the diversification of the project portfolio, and strengthens its positioning in a strategic country such as Mozambique.