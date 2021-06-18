KARMOL’s FSRU arrives in Dakar

KARMOL’s first FSRU has arrived in Dakar, Senegal, marking a major step forward in Karpowership’s LNG-to-Power project to supply reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy to the country.

The FSRU travelled from Singapore, where it was constructed in a 50/50 joint venture between Karpowership and Japanese firm Mitsui OSK Lines, called KARMOL. This is the first completed FSRU from the KARMOL partnership.

The FSRU, KARMOL LNGT Powership Africa, arrived in Senegalese waters on 31 May and will be positioned at its mooring location to commence the commissioning process.

The vessel will connect to a Powership, a floating power plant, owned by Karpowership, through gas pipelines. The Karadeniz Powership Aysegu¨l Sultan, has a capacity of 235 MW and has been in operation since October 2019, supplying 15% of Senegal’s electricity with 220 MW of power to Senegal’s grid.

Karpowership sees the combination of FSRUs and Powerships as a ground-breaking solution in their mission to bring LNG utilised power generation to countries with no natural gas infrastructure or supply.

The FSRU, which was developed by Sembcorp Marine in Singapore, is 272 m long and has a capacity of 125 000 m3. The FSRU arrives with a supply of LNG onboard and the first refuelling will be carried out by Shell in July.

This is a landmark moment in KARMOL’s plans to provide stable electricity powered by efficient, cleaner fuels to many more countries in the region and throughout the globe. LNG is widely recognised as a fuel of the future. It is much cleaner than other fossil fuels, it is a sustainable, affordable way of meeting power needs, and fast-tracks the energy transition as countries embark on a longer-term switch to renewables.

SENELEC highlights that partnering with Karpowership and utilising the KARMOL FSRU is an important element of their ambitious gas-to-power strategy and will speed-up the conversion of key energy facilities to gas operations.