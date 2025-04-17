bp completes loading of first cargo from Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project

bp has safely loaded the first cargo of LNG for export from its GTA Phase 1 project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. This follows flow of first gas from the project, announced earlier this year.

This first cargo of LNG at GTA is the third upstream major project start-up of the year for bp. These are the first of 10 expected by the end of 2027, in line with bp’s strategy of growing its upstream oil and gas business.

“This first cargo from Mauritania and Senegal marks a significant new supply for global energy markets. Starting exports from GTA Phase 1 is an important step for bp and our oil and gas business as we celebrate the creation of a new production hub within our global portfolio.

“This is the culmination of years of work from the entire project and operations teams – congratulations to all who were involved in safely reaching this landmark. I would also like to thank the governments of Mauritania and Senegal, and our partners – Kosmos Energy, PETROSEN and SMH – for their ongoing support and collaboration,” said Gordon Birrell, EVP Production and Operations.

The first shipment of LNG was transferred to a carrier from the project’s floating (FLNG) vessel located 10 km offshore, where the natural gas had been cryogenically cooled, liquefied, and stored.

GTA is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2850 m, and has been declared “a project of strategic national importance” by the governments of Mauritania and Senegal. Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.4 million tpy of LNG to feed into global energy needs, with an allocation of gas volumes also to be made available to the domestic markets in both countries when they are ready to receive it.

“This is a very proud day for Mauritania and Senegal. Throughout the development of this project, we have built strong relationships with the project’s host governments, local communities and our partners, and we look forward to strengthening these in years to come as we continue ongoing operations,” added Dave Campbell, SVP Mauritania and Senegal.