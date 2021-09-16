Stena Power & LNG Solutions expands jettyless LNG offering

Stena Power & LNG Solutions has expanded its jettyless LNG offering with the introduction of the Integrated Power Barge (IPB) to market.

The IPB incorporates LNG receiving, storage, regasification, and distribution, coupled with competitive and flexible power generation.

The floating solution facilitates demand for 100 - 300 MW of power generation, while opening viable and economical access to the wider distribution and utilisation of LNG.

Stena acquired the rights to the IPB from Blystad Energy Management AS, a Norwegian LNG to Power company owned by Mr. Robert Løseth and Mr. Thomas Blystad, who both have joined Stena Power & LNG Solutions as Engineering Manager and Commercial Manager respectively.

Goran Hermansson, Chairman, Stena Power & LNG Solutions, said: “At Stena Power and LNG Solutions we offer viable solutions to facilitate safe, reliable, and cost-effective import / export LNG transfer as well as regasification and power delivery.

“The introduction of the IPB to our portfolio as a complement to our Self-installing Power Platform, further evidences our commitment to provide an all-encompassing, cost-effective range of technologies that will satisfy the global, varied demands for power generation. We are delighted to welcome Robert and Thomas to Stena; their extensive industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue our strategic growth.”

Thomas Blystad, Commercial Manager – Floating Power, added: “I am excited about joining Stena Power & LNG Solutions, and establishing a solid basis for the IPB, alongside the innovative Jettyless solutions.

“The critical mass of the IPB’s power generation enables the utilisation of natural gas in the form of LNG in locations where it is not currently readily available. Similarly, the IPB can ensure flexible and load-following generation capacity, balancing variability in supply during the expanding presence of renewable power generation.”

The IPB expands upon Stena Power and LNG Solutions’ current offering of the Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT), Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP) and the Self-installing Power Platform (SPP).

Robert Løseth, Engineering Manager – Floating Power, added: “Within Stena we have a comprehensive range of engineering experience and capability spanning the LNG sector.

“The IPB is based on reliable and safe LNG and power generation technologies, further enhanced by our wide-ranging internal design, construction supervision and operational competence.”