Delfin Midstream partners with MidOcean Energy to advance second FLNG vessel

Delfin Midstream Inc. has issued a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) to Siemens Energy, Inc. for the procurement of long lead equipment – including four SGT-750 gas turbines and mixed-refrigerant compressors – in connection with Delfin's second floating LNG production vessel (FLNG2), to be located offshore Louisiana. The LNTP represents a key pre-final investment decision (FID) milestone as the parties continue advancing the project toward a targeted FID by year-end 2026.

In parallel with the LNTP, Delfin and MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, have entered into an agreement pursuant to which MidOcean can acquire up to a 50% equity interest in FLNG2 and receive a corresponding share of LNG production, subject to a positive FID and the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent. The FLNG2 vessel will leverage the established design of Delfin's FLNG1 vessel, which reached FID on 3 June 2026, and is currently in execution, providing significant schedule and cost certainty.

Delfin and MidOcean are also collaborating on future pre-development activities to accelerate a potential third floating LNG vessel (FLNG3) following FLNG2, reflecting the parties’ shared commitment to expanding Gulf Coast LNG supply to meet growing global demand.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: “This milestone underscores the commercial readiness of our floating LNG platform, and is another significant step towards global energy security rapidly following a positive FID for Delfin’s FLNG1. Securing manufacturing slots for critical long lead equipment with Siemens Energy is an important advancement in de-risking the project schedule as we work toward FID for the second vessel. We are pleased to partner with MidOcean, whose deep LNG expertise and financial capabilities make them an ideal partner for FLNG2 and beyond.”

De la Rey Venter, CEO of MidOcean Energy, added: “The issuance of LNTP to Siemens Energy is a tangible demonstration of the momentum behind the FLNG2 project and the strength of our partnership with Delfin. MidOcean's potential participation in FLNG2 is consistent with our strategy to build a diversified, cost-competitive global LNG portfolio. The project's repeat-design approach offers an attractive risk-return profile and meaningful execution advantages for all project stakeholders. We look forward to continue working with Delfin toward a final FLNG2 investment decision and to exploring further growth opportunities together, including the acceleration of FLNG3.”