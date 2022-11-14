Mozambique’s first LNG cargo departs from Coral Sul FLNG

Eni, as Delegated Operator of the Coral South project on behalf of its Area 4 Partners (ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS, and ENH), informs that the first shipment of LNG produced from the Coral gas field, in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, has departed from Coral Sul floating (FLNG) facility.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, commented: “The first shipment of LNG from Coral South project, and from Mozambique, is a new and significant step forward in Eni’s strategy to leverage gas as a source that can contribute in a significant way to Europe’s energy security, also through the increasing diversification of supplies, while also supporting a just and sustainable transition. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure timely valorisation of Mozambique’s vast gas resources.”

Coral South is a landmark project for the industry and firmly places Mozambique onto the global LNG stage. The project, sanctioned in 2017, comes on stream after just five years, in line with the initial budget and schedule, despite the disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. This result was made possible thanks to Eni’s distinctive phased and parallelised approach, a very effective execution planning, and the strong commitment by all partners and the unwavering support of the Government of Mozambique. Coral Sul FLNG has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tpy and will produce LNG from the 450 billion m3 of gas of the Coral reservoir.