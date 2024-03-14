Wison New Energies completes SPB tank lifting operation for Eni

On 2 March 2024, Wison New Energies (WNE), witness by Eni and third-party partners, hoisted the first SPB tank of the Marine XII Offshore FLNG project (Congo FLNG) into hull cargo hold space at WNE Nantong yard.

Corrado Rota, Eni Execution Manager, Andrea Pigozzo, Eni Yard Manager, and Zhang Wenlu, WNE Senior Vice President, led both teams to witness this project milestone.

At 9:58 a.m., following the cannon ignition, the SPB tank hoisting operation officially started. The SPB tank, designed and constructed by WNE, is the world's largest SPB tank. Its construction started in February 2023, with the upper and lower bodies of the tank closed in July, and completed overall installation on 2 March 2024. It is the core equipment of the Eni Congo LNG project. The entire tank is 45 m long, 44.9 m wide, with a main body height of 24 m and a total height of over 31 m. The tank has a volume of 45 000 m3, with a total weight exceeding 1400 t, making it the highest and largest independent lifting component in the entire project.

WNE SPB Tank Manager, Zeng Xiaogang, stated: “This lifting operation received strong support from Eni. Referring to offshore lifting regulations, we conducted a detailed analysis and rigorous demonstration of the lifting plan, which ensured the safe implementation of this special lifting operation at the technical level. In addition, thanks to the meticulous deployment of large scale construction leadership team and efficient co-ordination among project teams and various cross-function departments, the entire lifting operation was completed within four hours, with approximately 100 pairs of supporting/chocking systems mated perfectly.”

According to the plan, the Nantong yard will complete the installation of the remaining three SPB tanks for the Congo LNG project by the end of March.