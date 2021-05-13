NOV awarded contract by BW Offshore

APL, part of NOV’s Completion & Production Solutions segment, has received a contract award from BW Offshore for the supply of a large submerged turret production (STP) system in the Barossa gas and condensate field located offshore of Australia.

Located approximately 186 m (300 km) northwest of Darwin in the Timor Sea, the Barossa field features water depths ranging between 720 and 920 ft (220 and 280 m). The Barossa development consists of infield subsea infrastructure tied back to the centrally located floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The FPSO processes high-pressure reservoir fluids for gas export to the Darwin LNG facility via a 180-m (290-km) long subsea pipeline for condensate storage and offloading.

The Barossa FPSO is a new, purpose-built vessel equipped with NOV’s STP system, which provides permanent mooring and connection to subsea facilities. The FPSO is designed for a 25-year life of uninterrupted operation without drydocking.

The STP system is a unique, innovative, and flexible turret mooring system for FPSOs. The system includes the company’s STP swivel, which is designed for high pressures, temperature, and volumes, and the system transfers all fluids, signals, and power between the subsea system and the freely weathervaning production vessel.

Hans Hoegh-Omdal, Vice President, Turret, Mooring, & Surf Group for BW Offshore (BWO) commented, “BWO has worked with APL on numerous FPSO projects over the years, the latest being our successful Catcher FPSO project. With APL’s first-class turret technology and our successful co-operation in the past, it was easy for BWO to turn to APL for their assistance for the Barossa project.”