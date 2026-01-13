Delfin Midstream extends letter of award with Samsung Heavy Industries

Delfin Midstream Inc. has agreed to an extension of the letter of award (LOA) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), previously announced in October 2025. Over the past few weeks, the parties have diligently executed early engagement work to prepare for the execution of the Delfin LNG project, and with the last workstreams nearing completion, the parties now expect the final investment decision (FID) in the next month.

Concurrent with this extension, the company has entered into a LOA with Black & Veatch for the execution of a purchase order (PO) with Siemens Energy Inc. This follows an agreement in July 2025 between Delfin and Siemens Energy to reserve manufacturing capacity for the SGT-750 Gas Turbine Mechanical Drive Packages. During autumn 2025, Delfin issued a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) for initial execution work of these packages with Siemens Energy. This announcement marks the start of the manufacturing of this key equipment under contract with Black & Veatch, who will be the prime subcontractor to SHI for the execution of the topsides engineering and procurement scope, as well as pre-commissioning and commissioning services. The Delfin LNG project will utilise Black & Veatch’s patented PRICO liquefaction technology, which is optimised for efficiency and reliability in onshore, nearshore, and floating applications.

In order to prepare for execution and secure the project schedule, additional equipment has been awarded and manufacturing slots have been reserved for key equipment in the hull and for the topsides.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: “With the last parts of the project coming together, we are very pleased to plan for the FID and immediate execution by ordering and reserving key equipment. Our project represents a significant milestone in the development of critical energy infrastructure in the US. We are excited by our progress and our continued collaboration with SHI, Black & Veatch, Siemens Energy, and key vendors as we finalise the necessary commercial and financing workstreams to bring the country’s first offshore LNG project to market.”