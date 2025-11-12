Nikkiso to provide pumps for FSRU conversions

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has secured a contract to provide 12 bespoke cryogenic submerged pumps to be installed on three LNG carriers which are being converted into FSRUs.

The agreement, signed with a major European EPC firm, is for submerged centrifugal high-pressure pumps which will transfer the LNG within the FSRU to the regasification system. All 12 pumps will be manufactured by Nikkiso’s teams in North America before shipment to Asia for installation on the vessels.

FSRUs store LNG offshore, acting as a floating tank for the molecule in its liquid form before it is regasified and piped onshore for use in power generation, heating, or industrial applications. They offer greater flexibility than building land-based terminals, as well as being more cost-effective and faster to deploy – as a result, the FSRU market is forecast to grow in response to the anticipated record increase in LNG production capacity in the coming years. In response, Nikkiso CE&IG has also opened a new office in Hamburg, Germany, focused on supporting the marine market.

Ole Skatka-Jensen, Regional Vice-President for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Nikkiso CE&IG, said: “As the world turns towards lower-carbon energy solutions like LNG, FSRUs are becoming increasingly important in providing reliable LNG-to-power solutions in regions where onshore gas infrastructure is limited – and vessel operators are looking to convert their existing fleets to make sure they can meet this demand quickly.”