Saipem awards jetty construction contract to Fugro

Fugro has been awarded by Saipem a monitoring contract to support the construction of an LNG jetty for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field offshore Senegal/Mauritania.

Beginning in December, Fugro will deploy their InclinoCam® vision technology to install more than 190 piles with centimetre precision over a period of approximately six months, working from a jack-up barge. Fugro’s rapid precise positioning will provide actionable geo-data on the monopile inclination to accelerate the project schedule and a touchless solution that Fugro states is much safer than conventional monitoring.

As one of the industry’s most accurate verticality monitoring instruments, Fugro’s InclinoCam will acquire geo-data to position the monopiles at the exact location on the earth’s surface, delivering to Saipem’s tight installation tolerances and providing continuous verticality measurements via machine-vision cameras and intelligent visual object recognition algorithms. The use of vision technology to install the piles for the jetty will improve safety by reducing the need for human intervention and increase overall project efficiency by providing real-time inclination measurements that can be taken without having to pause the piling operations.

Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s Director for Africa, said: “We look forward to leveraging the very latest vision technology to automate, optimise, and record the whole measuring process, and installing almost one pile a day will deliver on our commitment to Saipem’s schedule. LNG has a clear role in shaping the energy transition and is one of the fastest and most economic paths to lowering carbon emissions. Through this contract award, we are pleased to apply our extensive West African experience, now specifically in Senegal.”