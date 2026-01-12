Drydocks World signs contract with Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO

Drydocks World has signed a contract with Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO for the conversion of an LNG carrier into the FSU Cap Lopez for the Gabon LNG project.

This EPC conversion will support Gabon’s strategic floating LNG development, enabling offshore gas liquefaction, storage, and export, while helping reduce gas flaring and boosting the nation’s production capacity by approximately 105 million ft3/d.

The project scope extends from over 700 t of new steel fabrication and 3 km of piping to the installation of a 1400 t boil-off gas module and a 350 t E-House. It will also include full vessel drydocking, tank coating, and life-extension works, all under the classification of Lloyd’s Register to ensure the highest safety and compliance.

Sail-away is scheduled for July 2027.