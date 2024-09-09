BW LNG announces 10-year charter with NEPCO

BW LNG has announced the signing of a 10-year charter with the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to deploy an FSU for national energy needs. In addition, NEPCO will acquire ownership of the vessel at the end of the charter period. The vessel, to be moored at Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal, Aqaba for 10 years, will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Kingdom’s national energy security needs.

The LNG carrier will undergo conversion to an FSU ahead of the charter and is expected to start operations during 3Q26 – 4Q26. The vessel is one of 34 vessels in BW LNG’s fleet, which includes four FSRUs) and four newbuildings under construction.

“We are pleased to work with the NEPCO to provide a reliable long-term solution for energy security, powering electrical generation and industrial use. As part of our fleet of 34 LNG carriers and FSRUs, our vessel will be converted ahead of her 10-year charter in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. At BW LNG, we are committed to our strategy to provide floating LNG infrastructure as the world moves towards a low carbon society and countries look for sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy,” said Yngvil Åsheim, CEO of BW LNG.