EXMAR sells floating liquefaction unit to Eni

EXMAR has announced that it has signed an agreement with Eni for the sale of the Tango floating LNG (FLNG).

Tango FLNG floating liquefaction plant, delivered in 2017, has a storage capacity of 16 100 m3 of LNG and a liquefaction capacity of up to 0.6 million tpy.

The value of the transaction for the sale of the Tango FLNG is in a range of US$572 and US$694 million, depending on the actual performance of the Tango FLNG during the first six months onsite. Tango FLNG will be made available to Eni at the closing date of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of August 2022.

Deployment of Tango FLNG is foreseen at the Eni Congo-operated Marine XII offshore block in the Republic of Congo.

As part of the project, Eni and EXMAR also agreed a 10-year charter for an FSU which will be based on the conversion of an LNG carrier. Furthermore, EXMAR will provide operations and maintenance services for both Tango FLNG and the FSU and engineering services for the project which will be the object of separate contracts.

EXMAR’s Executive Chairman, Nicolas Saverys, stated: “We are pleased to work with Eni to help increase their LNG supplies on a fast track basis. This represents a significant milestone for EXMAR in its ambition and proof of our ability to further develop LNG infrastructure solutions.”