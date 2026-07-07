Seatrium powers first export to Singapore grid from world’s first remote controlled floating DER platform

Seatrium Ltd has achieved its first electron transfer to the Singapore electricity grid from its floating living lab (FLL), marking a major step forward in next-generation floating energy infrastructure. This milestone, witnessed by Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, reflects the group's end-to-end capabilities in designing, building, and operating floating energy assets, reinforcing its position as a leader in offshore and maritime decarbonisation and the broader energy transition

The FLL is a world-first, Remote-CON3 notated floating DER platform, classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and supported by a Remote Operations Centre (ROC), built on DNV’s assurance frameworks for remote operations. It integrates distributed energy resources into floating power assets serving both grid and marine consumers across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Combining a stacked battery energy storage system and gas bunkering infrastructure, the facility supports emerging business models such as PaaS and new energy infrastructure ownership, positioning the group at the forefront of offshore energy as power demand in heavy consumer markets grows.

The FLL received its first operational parcel of LNG in March 2026 via ship-to-ship bunkering. The LNG is converted into electricity using onboard gas engines to support Seatrium’s operational energy requirements, with surplus power exported to the Singapore electricity grid. This dual capability enables the FLL to reliably meet peak on-site demand while generating sufficient excess electricity that can meet the monthly energy needs of approximately 1500 four-room HDB households, underscoring its role as an integrated and scalable energy solution.

Lee Wey Lii, Senior Vice President of Seatrium Digital, said: “The FLL brings together Seatrium’s deep capabilities across digital, engineering and energy systems to reimagine offshore energy for a more connected, resilient, and lower-carbon future. The first electron transfer marks a key milestone, validating the FLL as a grid-integrated asset that contributes to national energy resilience while powering our internal demands. Beyond this, the FLL demonstrates Seatrium’s innovation and influence in galvanising industry partners to shape next-generation operating models, enabling more intelligent, agile, and scalable digitally-enabled energy infrastructure.”

Violet Chen, Director, Solar and Grid Solutions Department, Energy Market Authority, added: “Through our partnership with Seatrium, EMA is pleased to have supported the development of a stacked battery energy storage system on the FLL – an innovative testbed that allows emerging energy technologies to be validated in real-world conditions. As Singapore's grid incorporates more variable renewable energy, storage solutions like this will be important to maintain grid stability and resilience. This collaboration is a strong example of how public-private partnerships can drive the development of cutting-edge solutions. EMA looks forward to deepening such partnerships with industry to build a more resil-ient and sustainable energy future for Singapore.”

In addition, the FLL has achieved the Remote-CON notation from ABS, vali-dating its remote-control capabilities for power generation and controls from an onshore command centre. The notation recognises the integration of advanced automation, secure communications and control system architecture, enabling key onboard systems to be operated remotely while meeting stringent safety and redundancy standards.

“Safety is fundamental to the successful deployment of new remote-control and distributed energy technologies in offshore and nearshore environments. Seatrium’s FLL has advanced through successive stages of development, including approval in principle (AiP) for its remote control arrangements. This project marks the progression from concept to implementation of advanced automation and communications to enable remote-control capability in accordance with rigorous ABS requirements, recognised through the Remote-CON notation,” commented Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

To further scale these capabilities, Seatrium has operationalised a ROC built on DNV's assurance frameworks, integrating secure communications, data pipe-lines, and human-in-the-loop decision support for centralised monitoring across the FLL and broader connected offshore assets.

Seatrium's ROC capabilities are strengthened with the application of AI and AI-Ops to automate data processing, optimise energy use and accelerates decision making with analytics. Cybersecurity, including post-quantum encryption, protects systems interactions with ROC. Together, these capabilities enable Seatrium to meet global standards for safety and reliability, while scaling remote operations, improving asset performance, and delivering advanced digital infrastructure solutions to customers worldwide.