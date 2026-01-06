CIMC selects TMC Compressors for Golar FLNG facility

CIMC Raffles has contracted TMC Compressors to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to the MK2 FLNG facility that the shipbuilder is constructing for Golar LNG Ltd.

TMC’s scope of supply includes the provision of a large capacity marine compressed air system that consists of instrument air compressors, utility compressors, N2 feed air compressors, and air driers. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“This is a major vessel that requires a large capacity compressed air system. Operating far from shore, operational reliability is obviously key. That is exactly what we are aiming to ensure with our system, which has been designed solely for marine and offshore use,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

An FLNG facility is a floating platform that processes LNG at sea, far from land, and stores it before offloading to LNG carriers for global transport.

The MK2 FLNG project is a major rebuild project in which Golar’s LNG tanker Fuji LNG will be lengthened by nearly 100 m and converted to a FLNG vessel. Once completed, the FLNG vessel will be approximately 390 m long and 70 m wide, with an expected annual production capacity of 3.5 million t of LNG. It is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The work is being carried out at the CIMC Raffles shipyard in Yantai, China, which is where TMC will supply its marine compressed air system to.