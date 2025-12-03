Norton Rose Fulbright advises ABN AMRO on FLNG Gimi financing

Norton Rose Fulbright has advised ABN AMRO as documentation bank on behalf of a syndicate of leading international banks on the closing of a US$1.2 billion asset-backed debt facility for the refinancing of FLNG Gimi, operated by subsidiaries of Golar LNG Ltd.

The facility, which includes participation from ABN AMRO, Citibank, DNB, Goldman Sachs, and Standard Chartered Bank, replaces an existing US$627 million facility. The new debt facility features a seven-year tenor, a 16-year amortisa-tion schedule, and bears interest at SOFR plus a 2.5% margin per annum.

The cross-border Norton Rose Fulbright team advising ABN AMRO was led by London-based Partners, Richard Howley and Andrew Williams, with support from Senior Associates, Julie Norton and Oliver Webber, and Associate, Jennifer Carr. Further assistance was provided by Partner, Sue Ann Gan, and Associate, Zara Ann Loh in Singapore, as well as Partner and US Head of Transport, Brian Devine, and Counsel, Julie Pateman Ward, in New York.

Howley said: “We are delighted to have supported ABN AMRO and the syndicate of lenders on this landmark refinancing. The transaction demonstrates the continued strength and resilience of the LNG sector and the confidence of leading financial institutions in the long-term viability of floating LNG projects. It also highlights Norton Rose Fulbright’s ability to deliver complex, cross-border financings by leveraging our in-depth knowledge and experience in global energy and transport finance. We would also like to acknowledge the excellent work of Partner, Beatrice Russ, and Senior Associate, Ben Orchard, of Wikborg Rein’s London office, who represented the borrower and contributed significantly to the successful completion of this transaction.”