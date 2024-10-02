World’s largest FSRU stops off in the Canary Islands

Karpowership’s Onur Sultan, en route to the company’s own shipyard, has made a planned week-long stop for a technical inspection in Las Palmas, Canary Islands.

Karpowership, a global energy solutions provider, has scheduled a stopover for its floating power plant, Onur Sultan, in Las Palmas, Canary Islands. With a capacity of 500 MW, Onur Sultan is the largest floating power plant in the world, capable of delivering electricity to over 500 000 households.

Equipped with 24 multi-fuel engines operating in combined cycle mode, the Powership maximises efficiency and can run on a variety of fuels, including LNG, natural gas, and low-sulfur liquid fuels. This versatility, combined with its large capacity, makes Onur Sultan an affordable and cleaner solution for addressing growing electricity needs, providing emergency power, or replacing older, less efficient land-based plants.

The vessel was previously contracted by the Indonesian state utility PT PLN to supply power to the archipelago. Most recently, the Onur Sultan made a brief stop in Maputo, Mozambique, during a showcase event for senior officials from the South African Power Pool.

“Karpowership is proud to demonstrate the adaptability of our Powerships," said a Karpowership representative. "Our technology allows us to offer ‘plug and play’ power solutions, fully customisable based on the requirements of host countries, with flexible capacities ranging from 30 MW to 500 MW. Powerships can be commissioned in less than 30 days, offering fast-track, reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions."

Karpowership is committed to supporting energy transitions by offering flexible power generation solutions that reduce reliance on carbon-intensive energy sources. The company operates across 18 countries on four continents and integrates floating power plants with FSRUs, providing countries without natural gas infrastructure a way to access cleaner energy quickly and efficiently.