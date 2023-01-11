NEW PODCAST EPISODE (Season 2): The principles and pillars of sustainability

Focusing on the power of peer support and learning, to drive strategic sustainability goals.

In this episode, Elizabeth Corner speaks to Sophie Depraz, Deputy Executive Director at Ipieca, the global oil and gas association for advancing environmental and social performance across the energy transition. They talk about how to approach advancing the sector’s environmental and social performance. Sophie offers insight into developing good practice and solutions to some of the biggest sustainability challenges facing the planet. She speaks about providing global leadership on integrating sustainability and advancing climate action.

