Yang-Ming contracts GTT for LNG-fuelled containership tank design

GTT has received an order from its partner, the shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of five very large container vessels fuelled with LNG, on behalf of the shipowner, Yang-Ming.

This is the first time that a Chinese ship-owner has opted for LNG propulsion technology for its container ships. This decision highlights the development and prospects of this fuel in Greater China, in line with the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

Used as a marine fuel, LNG is today the best currently available alternative to improve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25% compared to a conventionally-fuelled ship.

These five container vessels of 15 500 TEU each will be equipped with one single LNG fuel tank, with a capacity of 12 700 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT, offering a low and guaranteed boil-off rate (BOR) for improved vessel operations.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between 2Q26 and 1Q27.