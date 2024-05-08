Volvo Peru delivers first LNG tractors to HAM Criogénica Peru

Volvo Peru has delivered its first LNG tractors on the South American continent. These vehicles have been acquired by HAM Criogénica Perú and are characterised by having high-pressure direct injection (HPDI), which plays an important role in sustainable solutions for the decarbonisation of transportation.

HPDI is a fuel system technology that is applied in vehicles with internal combustion engines to replace fuels that emit greenhouse gases, such as diesel, with carbon-neutral fuels, such as biomethane, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The HAM group of companies (Spain, France, Italy, and Peru) is introducing these highly efficient and reliable vehicles as the main truck in its fleet, reaching more than 100 Volvo HPDI units this coming year, since their performance, innovation and quality are aligned with the values and objectives of the group.