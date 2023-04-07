Pavilion Energy loads small scale LNG cargo for China

From 1 – 2 April 2023 at the Singapore LNG terminal (SLNG terminal), Pavilion Energy loaded its first termed small scale LNG cargo bound for Hangjiaxin in China.

This follows from an agreement signed between Pavilion Energy and Hangjiaxin in 2021, where up to 0.5 million tpy of LNG will be delivered from this year to the Jiaxing LNG terminal in Zhejiang, China.

The first cargo was loaded on board LNG Jia Xing, a 46 200 m3 small scale LNG vessel from the SLNG terminal.

This delivery further reinforces Pavilion Energy's commitment to enhance Singapore's position as a regional LNG hub.