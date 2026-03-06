Maersk and Avenir sign bio-LNG supply agreement

Avenir Marine Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avenir LNG, has signed a framework fuel supply agreement with the shipping company A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Under the agreement, signed already in 2H25, Maersk and Avenir will start the supply of bio-LNG with lower greenhouse gas emissions in 2027.

The first deliveries will be in alignment with the delivery of the first dual-fuel liquefied gas vessels entering Maersk’s time-chartered fleet.