  3. 06 Mar 26
  4. Maersk and Avenir sign bio-LNG supply agreement

Published by
LNG Industry

Avenir Marine Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avenir LNG, has signed a framework fuel supply agreement with the shipping company A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Under the agreement, signed already in 2H25, Maersk and Avenir will start the supply of bio-LNG with lower greenhouse gas emissions in 2027.

The first deliveries will be in alignment with the delivery of the first dual-fuel liquefied gas vessels entering Maersk’s time-chartered fleet.

