MOL awarded ‘World LNG Shipping Award 2024’ at World LNG Summit

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has been awarded the World LNG Shipping Award 2024 at the World LNG Summit held in Berlin, Germany, from 9 – 12 December.

On 10 December 2024, three awards were announced at the World LNG Summit to acknowledge companies that have contributed to the development and future of the LNG industry through both commercial and technological innovation.

MOL was selected as a finalist for the World Energy Transition Award 2024 and the World LNG Shipping Award 2024 in two out of three categories, and was awarded the World LNG Shipping Award 2024. MOL was recognised for its long experience in the LNG carrier business with the world's largest LNG fleet, advanced technology, its commitment towards decarbonisation through promotion of LNG as marine fuel, and the introduction of environmentally-friendly systems including the wind propulsion system ‘Wind Challenger’.

The following day, the company’s Executive Officer, Suryan Wirya-Simunovic, took to the stage as a panellist to share his views on the outlook for the LNG industry and the role it can play in contributing to a low-carbon, decarbonised society.