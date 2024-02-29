GTT receives tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for 15 LNG carriers
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
GTT has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard, Samsung Heavy Industries, for the tank design of 15 new LNG carriers on behalf of a leading LNG player.
GTT will design the tanks of these 15 vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.
The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 4Q26 – 4Q28.
