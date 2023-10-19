Hudong-Zhonghua delivers LNG carrier to CSSC Shipping.

On 10 October 2023, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (Hong Kong) Shipping Leasing Co., Ltd received an independently-invested and designed 174 000 m3 large scale LNG carrier by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The ship, Wencheng, was named in Shanghai and was signed and delivered on 11 October 2023, 3.5 months ahead of the contract period. This is the third large scale LNG ship jointly named and delivered by both parties after the Mulan and Guiying. It is also the latest achievement of CSSC Leasing in fully implementing the ‘ship leasing’ and ‘investment and operation’ ‘one body and two wings’ strategies.

Wencheng is the third LNG carrier independently ordered by CSSC Leasing, and one more is scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year.

Wencheng adopts the fourth-generation large LNG carrier design and construction technology independently developed and designed by Hudong-Zhonghua, and is equipped with the latest low-pressure dual-fuel main engine (X-DF), which has low energy consumption and good environmental performance. The ship has a total length of 295 m, a moulded width of 45 m, a moulded depth of 26.25 m, and a speed of 19.5 knots. It is classified by British Register of Shipping (LR) and China Classification Society (CCS).

Compared with the same generation of ships, this ship is specially equipped with a cryogenic device, which provides a wider oil and gas balance range for low-carbon voyages, and can adapt to the various needs for the balanced utilisation of boil-off gas in different routes such as short-distance, medium-distance, and long-distance. The key to greatly improving operational efficiency is that it also fully meets the third stage standards of the Ship Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and the latest environmental protection requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).