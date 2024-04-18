Trafigura to commercially deploy Daphne Technology solution on LNG carrier

Daphne Technology has been selected by Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, for its first commercial deployment of PureMetricsTM, scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Daphne Technology will deploy its PureMetrics system aboard an LNG carrier chartered by Trafigura and managed by Latsco LNG LLC. PureMetrics directly measures and accurately reports real-time tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the environment, eliminating inaccurate reporting based on fuel consumption estimates. With a combination of an array of sensors, multi-source data integration, and approved methodologies and algorithms, PureMetrics ensures compliance with EU Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (EU MRV) and International Maritime Organization Data Collection System (IMO DCS) regulations. PureMetrics compare and optimise functions further improve operational efficiency, reducing GHG emissions and costs for the operators. PureMetrics was awarded approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register in June 2023.

The planned approach for implementing PureMetrics in Trafigura's fleet involves ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and processes, addressing technical challenges, and adhering to evolving environmental regulations and GHG emissions standards.

The contract with Trafigura aligns with Daphne Technology's long-term vision for addressing global methane slip challenges and contributing to the fight against global warming. It demonstrates practical GHG emission reduction measures, scales impact globally, provides actionable insights for emission optimisation, and inspires environmental stewardship.

Daphne Technology, CEO and Founder, Dr Mario Michan, commented: “We are thrilled to have signed our first commercial contract with Trafigura, marking a significant milestone for our young company. While Trafigura is one of our strategic inves-tors, this contract stands on its own merits as a testament to the effectiveness of our PureMetrics solution. It is a clear indication of our commitment to delivering value to our partners and clients, and we are proud to collaborate with Trafigura and Latsco on this important initiative.”

Trafigura’s Head of the Energy Transition Group and Venture Capital Investments, Margaux Moore, commented: “The deployment of PureMetrics on our first vessel is a crucial step towards establishing a baseline measurement for GHG emissions in our maritime operations. This baseline will provide a foundational under-standing of actual emissions levels, enabling effective monitoring and targeted reduction efforts.”

Latsco LNG LLC CEO, George Margaronis, added: “We are excited to participate in such an innovative project, which will enable us to understand the level of emissions in a broader operating profile. Participation in this project shows our commitment to manage efficient ships while always monitoring the environmental impact. The data collected via the installation of the PureMetrics system should help us to operate the ship with a reduced emissions footprint in the future.”