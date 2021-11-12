SHI design approved by Bureau Veritas

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd (SHI) has become the first shipbuilding company to receive an Approval in Principle (AiP) under Bureau Veritas’ Cyber Managed Prepared notation. SHI’s design of an LNG carrier has formally received the AiP from BV. The certificate was delivered to the Vice President of SHI, Hyun Joe Kim, by the Chief Country Executive of BV Korea, Christophe Capitant, at a ceremony at SHI R&D Centre in Daejeon, the Republic of Korea.

SHI has received the AiP for its SVESSEL® smart ship solution, which focuses on complete digitalisation of the ship and its applications to efficiently and safely assist operations. BV’s Cyber Managed Prepared notation confirms the design’s compliance with the industry’s best practices and IMO 2021 requirements in terms of cyber security.

SHI's advanced cyber security technology has already been proven and deployed on a number of ships built by SHI. The company is confident that the SVESSEL solution will strengthen the company’s success and position in the marine and offshore market, which is moving towards autonomous ships in the future.

Hyun Joe Kim, Vice President of SHI, said: “Strong cyber security is key to enable shipping to move on to the next level of digitalised and connected ships. For years, SHI has been at the forefront of innovative design and equipment, helping our clients address the risk of cyber attacks while complying with the current rules and regulations. All the efforts and good collaboration with BV's expertise led to the issuance of this AiP. We look forward to continuing our collaborative research with BV, so we can keep leading the way and support shipping’s evolution towards increased autonomy."

Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President Technical and Operations at Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore, commented: “Bureau Veritas is proud to see the successful completion of this AiP with Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd upon the development of this design of a LNG carrier with BV Cyber Managed Prepared notation. This announcement demonstrates it is a viable solution that will support the journey towards smart and autonomous ship technology and cyber security. We are also excited to see this co-operation pave the way for further successes for both SHI and BV in the development of technologies for smart and autonomous shipping and cyber security.”