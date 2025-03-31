PETRONAS and PV GAS strengthen strategic LNG co-operation

On 26 March 2025, at the headquarters of PetroVietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS), a delegation from Malaysia’s National Oil and Gas Corporation, PETRONAS, led by Shamsairi M. Ibrahim – Vice President of the Corporation, paid a visit and held discussions with PV GAS. The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for further co-operation under the memorandum of co-operation (MoC) signed be-tween Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and PETRONAS. Representing PV GAS at the meeting were Nguy?n Phúc Tu? – Vice President of PV GAS, along with representatives from relevant divisions and units.

PETRONAS is one of the world’s leading energy corporations, operating comprehensively across the oil and gas value chain from upstream to downstream. In the LNG sector, PETRONAS is currently one of the largest global suppliers, with an annual production volume of approximately 33 million t with multiple LNG projects worldwide.

During the meeting, both sides discussed potential cooperation opportunities not only in LNG supply but also in expanding investment in gas/LNG infrastructure development and other related sectors to meet Vietnam’s growing energy demand.