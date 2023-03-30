Santos awards contract to WSG Eftech

Pre-commissioning, maintenance and shutdown specialist, WSG Eftech, has secured a raft of Australian contract wins valued at approximately AUS$60 million (£34 mil-lion).

The workscopes range from the LNG and oil and gas sectors to major urban infrastructure projects.

Consolidating its relationship with natural gas supplier, Santos, Eftech WSG has been awarded a contract to provide flange management services during the Darwin LNG ife extension project, following on from a nitrogen services contract awarded in 2022.

Planning is underway and mobilisation is due to start in 2Q23, and the seven-figure value contract is expected to last up to two years. WSG Eftech will service the contract from its Adelaide and Darwin operations where it has an extensive equipment fleet and will have up to 30 staff engaged at peak times.

Andy Manning, Managing Director of WSG Eftech, said the contract wins laid the foundation for a successful growth period over the next three years as the business expands across Australia’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

He said: “We have lengthy relationships with both Santos and Beach Energy so it is encouraging to be given the opportunity to strengthen those ties further and to de-liver a suite of pre-commissioning, shutdown and construction services.

“Having local bases located in key energy hubs like Darwin and Adelaide, and being able to call on the skills of the local workforce is a differentiator and makes us more mobile, flexible and responsive in meeting client expectations.”

In November, WSG Eftech also completed its first major shutdown project on behalf of a leading Operator when it provided nitrogen purging and testing at an LNG facility in Queensland, and Manning said WSG Eftech would be looking to open a facility in Gladstone in the near future to support similar workscopes.

Manning added: “With the international reach and resource of WSG behind us, we have access to a large highly-skilled pool of expertise and state-of-the-art equipment. This gives us an excellent base for expansion and we will be recruiting locally to increase our headcount, while seeking to establish our footprint in Queensland and other important locations.”