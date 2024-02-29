Cedar LNG provides project update

Cedar LNG and its partners, the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline, have provided an update on project development milestones and timelines.

Cedar LNG has substantially completed several key project deliverables, including obtaining material regulatory approvals, advancing inter-project agreements with Coastal GasLink and LNG Canada, signing a heads of agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch, and executing a lump sum EPC agreement.

Though numerous milestones have been achieved, a number of schedule-driven, interconnected elements require resolution prior to making a final investment decision, including binding commercial offtake, obtaining certain third-party consents, and project financing. A final investment decision is now expected in the middle of 2024.