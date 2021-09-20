LTHE secures LNG tank order

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a significant order from Petronet LNG (PLL), a joint venture company promoted by four leading PSUs viz., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), GAIL (India), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The contract is for engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of two LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 170 000 m3 each for Phase IIIB of the Dahej Expansion Project in Dahej, Gujarat, India. The project has been awarded through an international competitive bidding on Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis. The award demonstrates PLL’s trust on LTHE’s capability to deliver the project within a challenging schedule while ensuring quality performance.

LTHE is committed to being an active EPC player in achieving Government of India’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix from the current 6% to 15% by 2030. LTHE is also executing LNG tanks for Dhamra LNG Terminal in Orissa, India.