W. F. Baird & Associates Ltd awarded LNG bunker port contract

Pilot LNG, LLC (Pilot), developer of the Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) project, announced that it has awarded the Front-End Engineering & Design (FEED) contract for the project’s marine infrastructure engineering to W. F. Baird & Associates Ltd (Baird). The award further solidifies the growing partnership between the two companies.



Galveston LNG Bunker Port project rendering. Image courtesy of Pilot LNG LLC.

“It was imperative that the company selected to carry out the FEED works for the Galveston LNG Bunker Port has an excellent track record of successfully executing marine terminal projects,” said Pilot Chief Executive, Jonathan Cook. “Our selection of Baird is in recognition of their unparalleled expertise and commitment to engineering and designing safe, reliable, and efficient projects; and we are happy to continue to work with Baird as a preferred partner in GLBP.”

Pilot is planning to deliver highly competitive and environmentally responsible clean fuels to the maritime industry that will not only be more economical than traditional marine fuels, but will also help reduce emissions to comply with IMO 2020 regulations and achieve decarbonisation goals. To further mitigate operational impacts, Pilot has chosen to utilise electric drives powered by electricity sourced 100% from Texas renewable energy, eliminating virtually all operating emissions related to the facility and likely making the GLBP project one of the greenest facilities of its type anywhere in the world.

Baird will provide a variety of services to Pilot LNG including design of marine structures, metocean modelling including storm surge and tidal currents, dredging design and dredged material placement analysis, and support for vessel manoeuvring assessments. Baird’s Houston office will lead the assessment with support from the company’s other North American and international offices.

The GLBP project will provide one of the US’s largest industrial port complexes, comprising the ports of Houston, Galveston, and Texas City, with the infrastructure needed to supply clean fuel to the growing global LNG bunker market. LNG as a marine fuel has been demonstrated to significantly reduce vessel emissions, including eliminating virtually all particulate matter and SOx emissions as well as achieving approximately 80 - 90% NOx and 25% GHG emission reductions compared to traditional marine fuels. As companies look for ways to reduce emissions and meet tightening global maritime standards, LNG is increasingly becoming the fuel of choice.

While LNG bunkering infrastructure has been rapidly developing overseas and in certain parts of the US, Pilot’s Galveston LNG Bunker Port would be the first of its kind for the region. Pilot anticipates taking a Final Investment Decision on the GLBP project in 2H22 and operations beginning in 2H25.