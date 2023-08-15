Elliott Group to supply equipment for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project

Elliott Group has won an order to supply cryogenic rotating equipment for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in Jefferson County, Texas, the US. Elliott will supply cryogenic pumps, expanders, boil-off gas (BOG) compressors, and end flash gas (EFG) compressors for the project, which is being developed by Sempra Infrastructure.

“Elliott has the unique ability to leverage our manufacturing capabilities to provide a single-stop shop for the compressors, pumps, and expanders,” said New Apparatus Senior Sales Engineer, Don Binda.

Elliott was awarded the contract by Bechtel Energy Inc., contracted to perform the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, start-up, performance testing, and operator training activities for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project.

“Over the years, Elliott has contributed to many industry-leading innovations in LNG service and has been a key partner for some of the largest LNG projects throughout the world. We are excited to be a part of this project, which will provide US LNG to customers,” concluded Binda.