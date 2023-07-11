KN and BP to collaborate on LNG trucking project

Energy terminals developer and operator Klaipedos Nafta AB (KN) expands its cooperation with global energy company BP. KN and BP Gas & Power Investments Ltd, signed a cooperation agreement on the development of a new LNG project in Latin America. KN, which has been successfully operating an LNG terminal in the Brazilian port of Açu since 2020, is invited to contribute to the development of the Açu trucked LNG station project.

The project involves the planned construction of an LNG truck loading station at the Port of Açu, allowing gas to be delivered to consumers that are not connected to the gas pipeline network in the southeast region of Brazil. This could create new demand centres and support industrial customers’ decarbonisation agendas.

Under the cooperation agreement, BP and KN will collaborate by evaluating the project's commercial viability, as well as executing various development phase tasks with a view to a planned final investment decision in 4Q23.

"The competences accumulated in Klaipeda in the development of the LNG reloading station and the entire LNG value chain, as well as the operational experience gained in the Port of Açu, will be useful for the partner in the development of the trucked LNG station project and will contribute to the successful implementation of it. Furthermore, the cooperation with BP in the development of this project is in line with the objectives of the new KN strategy 2050, which include expanding the LNG business abroad and securing new investment opportunities by 2030,” said Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.

"BP is pleased to cooperate with KN in development of the Açu trucked LNG project, accelerating the growth of the gas market in Brazil. KN will bring valuable complementary skills to the partnership and strengthen the project with their experience in Europe and Brazil," added Silvia Bisogni, BP Vice President, Brazil Growth.

KN has achieved successful integration of the LNG terminal and the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda and since 2017 has been providing its customers with LNG reloading, LNG truck loading and bunkering services for ships using LNG as fuel.

In addition to developing the LNG value chain in the Baltic region, KN has been appointed as the operator of the LNG import terminal in the port of Açu from 2020, which started commercial operations in 2021. In the Brazilian port of Açu, Gas Natural Açu (GNA), a company in which BP is one of the shareholders, is implementing the largest natural gas power plant project in Latin America. It includes two natural gas-fired power plants and an LNG import terminal supplied by BP.