DOE issues extension to Delfin LNG project

The US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has approved an LNG export permit extension for Delfin LNG LLC, granting additional time to commence exports from the project proposed for offshore Louisiana. The permit extension was announced by Secretary Wright in his opening remarks at CERAWeek in Houston.

“While the previous administration pursued a strategy of energy subtraction, I am proud to be working with President Trump to advance a strategy of energy addition – embracing all forms of energy that are affordable, reliable, and secure,” said Secretary Wright. “The positive energy and renewed enthusiasm for US leadership in energy exports from our allies and trading partners here at CERAWeek is palpable, and I am thrilled to sign this order to help another US LNG project advance.”

The issuance to Delfin marks the fourth LNG-related approval from DOE since President Trump took office, following an export approval to Commonwealth LNG on 14 February 2025, an order on rehearing removing barriers for the use of LNG as bunkering fuel announced on 28 February 2025, and an approval providing the Golden Pass LNG terminal more time to commence exports issued 5 March 2025.

Delfin, majority-owned by Fairwood Peninsula, Talisman Global Alternative Master, L.P., and Talisman Global Capital Master, L.P., is seeking to reach a final investment decision later this year and have construction begin on its offshore floating LNG vessel. The order extends the commencement date for Delfin’s export authorisation for exports of up to 1.8 billion ft3/d of natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement countries to 1 June 2029.