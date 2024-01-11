Stirling Cryogenics B.V. celebrates 70th anniversary

Stirling Cryogenics is celebrating its 70-year anniversary in 2024.

Stirling Cryogenics B.V., a leading specialist in stand-alone cryogenic cooling systems, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024. Established in 1954 as part of technology giant Philips, Stirling Cryogenics has been at the forefront of cryogenic technology, delivering reliable and efficient solutions based on the (reversed) Stirling Cycle.

Today, with over 4000 installations in operation and 6000 Cryogenerators across the globe, the company continues to build on the legacy of innovation and reliability.

With a global service network, Stirling Cryogenics is offering a range of cryogenic cooling solutions for a wide variety of applications and industries, such as biostorage, research, high temperature superconductors (HTS), LNG/bio-gas (re-)liquefaction, hydrogen production, healthcare, food and beverage. Stirling Cryogenics systems are energy efficient in the temperature range of 200 K (-73°C) down to 15 K (-258°C).

All Stirling Cryogenerators are completely assembled in-house, with machine components manufactured within a 30 km radius of Eindhoven, making it a truly Dutch product. The company's in-house engineering department focuses on tailor-made system designs and continuous improvements to the Stirling Cryogenerator.

As Stirling Cryogenics commemorates 70 years of excellence, it looks forward to continued leadership and innovation in stand-alone cryogenic cooling systems, serving diverse industries globally.