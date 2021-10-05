Woodside awards agreement extension to Worley

Woodside Energy Limited (Woodside) has awarded an extension to a non-binding frame agreement for Worley’s brownfields engineering, procurement, and construction management services to continue supporting the Karratha Gas Plant and Pluto LNG assets in Western Australia.

The agreement covers brownfield engineering services including engineering studies and technical support, front-end engineering and detailed design services for sustaining capital projects, procurement, commissioning, project management and construction, and shutdown management.

Worley has provided brownfield engineering services to Woodside for over 30 years utilising a variety of contracting models. The original agreement was established in 2018 and this extension is for a further two years with the option to extend.

The services will be executed by Worley’s Perth office with support from Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery team in India.

“We are pleased to continue to support Woodside’s Australian operations through bringing Worley’s global expertise and capability to its operations. Our proven track record of delivering brownfield sustaining capital programmes within complex operating environments positions us to support Woodside through the energy transition,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.