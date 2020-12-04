StocExpo postponed to June 2021

StocExpo has officially been postponed from March 2021 to 29 June - 1 July 2021 in a decision made in consultation with the community.

The live show and associated awards, which regularly attracts key visitors and exhibitors from across the industry, will be held at the Antwerp Expo in Antwerp, Belgium.

As well as networking opportunities and a world-leading exhibition on the show floor, the bulk storage community will benefit from the insights of some of the industry’s leading experts on a wide range of trends and issues impacting the industry, from cyber security to LNG and beyond.

Also, at the show will be a brand new Emergency & Response Zone, a next-gen roundtable debate, with input from StocExpo’s Forty Under 40 (due to be announced in early 2021), as well as a critical post-COVID-19 market analysis.

Lourda Derry, COO of Easyfairs Global, says, “We’re thrilled to be able to announce the return of StocExpo; we know how valuable it is to the industry and it’s great to be back in Antwerp.

“We know it’s a little later in the year than usual; we had hoped to hold the show in March as usual but we felt it safer to delay so we could ensure the event could be held in person. Virtual shows can offer a certain level of content, but we understand how important it still is for us to connect and continue to foster key relationships face to face. We are confident that, with the positive global news, we will be able to bring the community back together in a more powerful way than ever!

“Tank storage was already in a time of transition before the pandemic struck, so now collaboration and knowledge sharing are more important than ever before; it’s the key to the sector’s ongoing success. StocExpo 2021 will be the event for everyone to regroup and reassess and move forward into the future with confidence.”

This decision has been made in close consultation with the industry and due to the ongoing unforeseeable, unavoidable and unprecedented global scope of the Coronavirus pandemic. This has led to the Belgian Government implementing ongoing measures to maintain social distancing, further continuing the Force Majeure situation.

During the lead up to the June 2021 show, StocExpo will launch a series of digital events, putting the focus on the key issues that the industry currently faces and its solutions. The new ‘Tank Talk Spotlight On…’ series will connect innovative brands with forward-thinking specifiers to cover innovation and digitalisation trends. The last of these spotlights will be part of a virtual conference, ‘The Terminal of Tomorrow’, running over the previously allocated show days; this virtual StocExpo conference will provide the knowledge, resources, and tools terminals need to prepare for 2021 and beyond.

StocExpo provides a platform for industry to come together, networking with people from across the supply chain and find the products and solutions needed for their businesses.