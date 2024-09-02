EVA inaugurates a new LNG service station

Energía de Valor Ambiental (EVA), a company created by Limagas and HAM Group, has inaugurated a new LNG service station in Peru, located in the Peruvian city of Nasca, at Km 446 of the Pan-American Highway.

This service station has been designed and developed based on a new service station concept called Benito, whose main characteristic is its rapid installation and start-up in less than 24 hours.

The gas station makes available to all its customers an 80 m3 tank where two dispensers are integrated, with a hose each, so that heavy vehicles and trucks of any brand can refuel LNG easily and quickly, as it keeps the liquid subcooled and It quickly adapts to the optimal temperature of the vehicles.

EVA Nasca GNL Perú is a service station that allows refuelling with a 24/365 schedule in self-service mode. To guarantee its perfect operation and rapid resolution of incidents, it is monitored remotely and allows the company to contact its technical service 24/7 to resolve customers' problems and doubts during the refuelling process.

EVA has been committed to eco-friendly fuels, such as LNG, compressed natural gas and biomethane, with the aim of promoting sustainable mobility to reduce the environmental impact.

Natural gas for vehicles (NGV) is a real and efficient alternative that allows CO 2 emissions to be reduced by between 15% and 100%, fine particle emissions by 95% and nitrous oxide emissions by 35%, compared to other more polluting fuels.

EVA aims to promote the use of LNG for Peruvian road transport and CNG for passenger cars, light vehicles and trucks, with the expectation of opening between 10 and 15 service stations before December 2025.