PV Gas to complete maintenance and commissioning of LNG infrastructures

As a significant part of PetroVietnam GAS' (PV Gas) production and business plan for 2023, the operations and maintenance (O&M) of Cuu Long, Nam Con Son 2, and PM3 Ca Mau pipelines, and the commissioning of its LNG value chain consisting of Thi Vai LNG Terminal, Thi Vai – Phu My LNG pipeline, low-pressure gas distribution station, and truck loading station hold paramount importance to ensure the national energy security and expand development opportunities for Vietnam’s gas industry.

In celebrating the 33rd anniversary of PV GAS’ establishment, the company and its units, Labour Unions and Youth Unions, have launched a movement stimulating ‘Implementing quality and on-schedule maintenance and commissioning of the LNG value chain’. They are committed to completing 100% of the tasks within the designated timeline, making sure pipelines are capable of receiving gas immediately once suppliers resume supply, as well as on-time LNG commissioning process completion with absolute safety.

PV GAS and its units are collaborating with the authorities to have logistical support and actively taking care of the participants in the O&M and commissioning with utmost encouragement and motivation, helping them to come up with initiatives and solutions, overcome obstacles, and efficiently accomplish assigned tasks with standardised quality. They have guaranteed that all union members will comply with the regulations on Occupational Safety and Health, Fire and Explosion Control, and Disease Prevention. The participants will strive to complete the O&M for Cuu Long, Nam Con Son 2 and PM3 Ca Mau pipelines, and the commissioning of PV GAS’ LNG value chain in 2023.