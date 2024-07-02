Wood awarded concept study for Greater Sunrise Development

Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has been selected as the lead specialist consultant for an independent study for the Sunrise joint venture’s (SJV) Greater Sunrise Development.

Wood will deliver a comprehensive concept study for the Greater Sunrise Development, considering engineering, technology, financing, commercial structures, fiscal, environmental, health and safety, and socioeconomic drivers including local content. The study, on target for completion by no later than 4Q24, will support the SJV to advance the development to the next stage.

Azad Hessamodini, President of Consulting at Wood, said: “This is an important concept study for the Greater Sunrise Development. We are delighted to support and deliver the work at pace to ensure the SJV has the impartial insights to advance this regionally significant project.”

SJV comprises TIMOR GAP (56.56%), Woodside Energy (33.44% and Operator) and Osaka Gas (10%). The development project is located between Timor-Leste and Australia’s Northern Territory and comprises the Sunrise and Troubadour gas and condensate fields.