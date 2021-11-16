Eni holds FLNG facility naming ceremony

Eni, as Delegated Operator and on behalf of its Area 4 Partners (ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS, and ENH), held the naming and sail away ceremony of the Coral-Sul FLNG, the first floating LNG facility ever to be deployed in the deep waters of the African continent. The event took place at Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Geoje, South Korea, in the presence of H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, and H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea.

The FLNG facility, which is part of the Coral South Project, will now be towed and moored at its operating site in the Rovuma basin offshore Mozambique. Production start-up is expected in 2H22, and it will contribute to increase gas availability in a tight market.

Coral South Project achieved Final Investment Decision in 2017, only 36 months after the last appraisal well. FLNG fabrication and construction activities started in 2018 and were completed in budget and on time, despite the pandemic. While performing the construction activities in Korea, several significant activities were undertaken in Mozambique, with full support from the Mozambican authorities, including the ultra-deep water (2000 m water depth) drilling and completion campaign that involved the highest technological and operational skills and equipment.

The Coral South Project will generate significant government take for the country while creating more than 800 new jobs during the operation period.

Stefano Maione, Director Development, Operations and Energy Efficiency at Eni, said: “The Coral Sul FLNG is a world-class feat of engineering, construction know-how, and technology, suited to kick-off the development of Mozambique’s world-class resources. The project fits integrally with and within the Eni’s energy transition strategy, as we move towards a decarbonised energy future, in which gas is playing an essential and transitional role”.

Coral-Sul FLNG has implemented an energy optimisation approach, integrated in the design via a systematic analysis of energy efficiency improvements. These include among others, zero flaring during normal operations, use of thermal efficient aero-derivative gas turbines for refrigerant compressors and power generation, use of Dry Low NOx technology to reduce NOx emission and waste heat recovery systems for gas processing.

The FLNG facility

The Coral Sul FLNG is 432 m long and 66 m wide, weighs approximately 220 000 t and has the capacity to accommodate up to 350 people in its eight-story living quarter module. Once the FLNG facility will be in place, the installation campaign will begin, including mooring and hook-up operations at a water depth of approximately 2000 m by means of 20 mooring lines that weight 9000 t in total.

FLNG treatment and liquefaction installation has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tpy and will put in production 450 billion m3 of gas from the giant Coral reservoir, located in the offshore Rovuma Basin.