RWE chooses Reganosa to operate and maintain new LNG terminal

RWE, Germany's second largest energy company, has chosen Reganosa to set up and operate a new regasification terminal in Brünsbuttel, at the mouth of the Elbe River. This will consolidate the company's global leadership in the management of LNG plants owned by third parties. Reganosa also contributes to strengthening the security of supply in Europe.

RWE is setting up an FSRU in Brünsbuttel that will enable Germany to diversify its current energy supply basket by sea. Owned by the Höegh shipping company, this unit will have the capacity to store up to 170 000 m3 of LNG on board and to deliver 5 billion m3/y of natural gas to the grid. Its commissioning has required retrofitting work on an existing jetty and the construction of a 3-km branch line connecting to Germany's high-pressure gas pipeline network. It is expected to be operational in the next few weeks.

As a result of an evaluation process of European operators, RWE has entrusted Reganosa with the supervision of the work prior to the commissioning of the facilities. It has also chosen Reganosa to operate and maintain the plant in the future.

The on-site deployment of company personnel began in 4Q22. In the phase prior to the commissioning of the terminal, among other tasks, Reganosa carried out technical consultancy work, preparing manuals, operating plans and procedures, supervising and guiding works, and preparing contracts, as well as advising on obtaining permits and authorisations.

Emilio Bruquetas, General Manager of Reganosa, commented: “We are very proud to be able to contribute our knowledge and experience to this project, which requires us to be both agile and reliable. We are pleased to collaborate with RWE and the other partners in this challenge of increasing Germany's energy autonomy. We are used to working in collaborative ecosystems; co-operation is key to providing Europe with security of supply, especially in the current turbulent scenario.”